Claflin University earned a place on Money.com’s list of best colleges for 2023.

“Our selection as one of Money’s 2023 best colleges is a tremendous honor,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a release.

“This is a testament to our steadfast commitment to promoting student achievement through a supportive and inclusive educational environment. It also acknowledges our fundraising success, which allowed us to increase scholarships for talented scholars from economically challenged communities,” he said.

The rating offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges using data in three main categories: quality, affordability and student outcomes.

Claflin’s graduation rate is 50 percent, and the university has a 79 percent retention rate.

The university received a reaffirmation of accreditation in 2022 from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges following an evaluation of the university’s on-campus and online academic programs.

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Claflin a top 10 historically Black college/university for the past 12 years.

The U.S. News short list ranked Claflin third among 10 HBCUs with the highest four-year graduation rates among first-time, full-time students who started in fall 2014.

The university is ranked No. 1 in annual alumni giving percentage for HBCUs and No. 20 in the top performers on social mobility for successfully advancing social mobility by graduating large proportions of students awarded Pell Grants.