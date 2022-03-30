Mellichamp Culmination Ceremony involves Orangeburg Civic Ballet

Mellichamp Elementary School Girls & Boys Culmination Ceremony will be held in the auditorium at Mellichamp Elementary with the Orangeburg Civic Ballet working with students Thursday, March 31. at 6 p.m.

It involves the fifth grade students of the Girls & Boys Club and have been preparing for this event for eight weeks. Deloris E. Smith is the school guidance counselor and program coordinator. The principal is Dr. Elrica Glover.

The Orangeburg CIvic Ballet's mission statement reads: The Orangeburg Civic Ballet endeavors to bring cultural enrichment to Orangeburg County and the surrounding community by providing a performing outlet for dancers and cultivating a public awareness and appreciation of the arts. When Deloris Smith called and asked if Cammie Bunch would be willing to help her with this dance for the culminating performance, she was happy to help. Cammie Bunch, artistic director of the Orangeburg Civic Ballet, has been helping the students prepare for a debutant dance presentation for all the participating students. She also brought principal dancer Mikayla Rider and apprentice to principal dancer Patrick Bradley to assist in the choreography and rehearsals.

Smith said, "The students loved having someone close to their age demonstrating and helping teach them to learn the correct steps."

There are nine young ladies and eight young gentlemen participating in this Culminating Performance.

Bunch said, "These young ladies and gentlemen at Mellichamp Elementary School are very well behaved and excellent to work with. They are a true treat. They are all very talented and picked up the choreography very fast. The smiles on their faces and the thank you’s I received from all of them were amazing. This was a great experience. I am so excited and cannot wait to see them in their white dresses and tuxedos Thursday evening at 6 p.m."

