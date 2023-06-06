ATLANTA -- The National Society of High School Scholars has announced that educator Karrie McGannon of Orangeburg has been selected as a grant winner of the organization.

The society recognizes top educators who have demonstrated dedication to education and commitment to helping students achieve academic success.

NSHSS educators constantly inspire our community through their daily dedication to students and their commitment to help students achieve academic success.

NSHSS is the premier honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel, a member of the Nobel Prize family, and James Lewis, NSHSS co-founder and president.

NSHSS offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers.

