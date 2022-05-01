Maj. Gen. Wilson to address SCSU ROTC cadets as 13 receive commissions

South Carolina State University’s ROTC Bulldog Battalion will conduct its spring commissioning ceremony Thursday, May 5, beginning at 2 p.m. in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Auditorium.

Thirteen cadets – six from SC State and seven from neighboring Claflin University -- are candidates in the spring class to receive U.S. Army commissions as second lieutenants.

SC State University:

Simone Oteliah Barnes, St. Petersburg, Florida

Keosha Shania Evins, Bishopville

Paul Marcus Ravenell, Raeford, North Carolina

Jordan Lee Ross, Woodruff

Allisane Marie Sarvis, Sumter

Christian Morgan Smith, Swansea

Claflin University:

Kiara Lashay Belton, Columbia

Kadasia Ieshia Damon, Darlington

Daishanea Aurbujee Gamble, Andrews

Ricky Lorenzo Grimes, Orangeburg

Tanisha Michelle Jones, Beaufort

Shantel Aaliyah Patten, Charleston

DaeKwon Marshae Randolph-Wall, Ft. Washington, Maryland

Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, will be the guest speaker.

Wilson was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1991, following graduation from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in Charleston. Upon completion of the Field Artillery Basic Course, he was assigned as a Fire Support Officer, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry at Camp Hovey, Korea.

He served as a Platoon Leader, 503rd Maintenance Company, 530th Supply Services Battalion; Company Executive Officer, 364th Supply and Services Company, 264th Corps Supply Support Battalion with deployment to Mogadishu, Somalia; Platoon Leader and shop Officer, 503rd Maintenance Company, 264th Corps Support Battalion and Support Operations Maintenance Officer, 264th Corps Support Battalion.

In 1996, he was assigned as the assistant Brigade S4, 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized) in Fort Stewart, Georgia. He assumed command of Delta Company, 703d Main Support Battalion in 1998 after serving as the 3rd Division Material Management Center, 1st Brigade Material Manager.

He then served in Headquarters, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Monroe, Virginia, as the Joint Venture Directorate as Experimental CSS Integration Officer for the Army Light Experimentation Axis and then as Executive Officer to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Combat Developments.

Following completion of the Command and General Staff Officer Course in 2003, he was assigned as the DISCOM Executive Officer for the 1st Armored Division, Division Support Command in Germany with deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Iron Saber. Follow-on assignments included Battalion Executive Officer, 501st Forward Support Battalion (2004); Assistant chief of Staff, Deputy G4, 1st Armored Division Headquarters (2005); and Logistics Majors Assignments Officer, U.S. Army Human Resources Command (2006).

In 2008, he assumed command of the 121st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division, located in Fort Bliss, Texas. Following a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he reported to the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Army where he served as the Logistics Colonel Assignment Officer. In 2011, he attended the Senior Service College, Industrial College of the Armed Forces and then reported to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to assume command of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade. Following Brigade Command in 2014, he was assigned to the Army Material Command as the Executive Officer to the Command General. He went on to take command as the 40th Chief of Ordnance and held command until 8 May 2018. In 2018, he was assigned as the Direct J/U-4, United States Forces Korea/United Nations Command/Deputy Direct, C4 Combined Forbes Command, located in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. On 16 June 2020, he assumed command of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Wilson holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration, a master of science degree in general administration and a master of science degree in national security and strategic studies.

His major awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with Two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Start Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, United Nations Somalia Medal, United Nations Haiti Medal, Combat Action Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Headquarters, Department of Army Staff Identification Badge.

