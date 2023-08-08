MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- Bowman native Dr. Gerard Lary has been appointed by the Baldwin County Board of Education as the Assistant Principal of Oak Hill Middle School.

He has been an educator for nearly three decades. Graduating from Bowman High School in 1989, he began teaching in 1994 at Hancock Central Middle School in Sparta, Georgia. He has spent the last 18 years at Oak Hill Middle School.

Throughout his time at Oak Hill Middle School, Lary has worn multiple hats, including social studies teacher, team leader, and YES (Youth Enrichment Services) After School Program Teacher.

Lary was honored as the Oak Hill Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2011. Beyond the classroom, he has served as the Milledgeville Kappa League Advisor, a mentor, and a coach for soccer, football, and track teams.

He holds a bachelor of science in elementary education from Claflin University, a master's degree in education in educational leadership from both Troy University and the University of West Georgia. He received an educational specialist and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Argosy University in Sarasota, Florida.

Lary is married to Tonya Lary and is the father of Brandon and Ollieah Lary.