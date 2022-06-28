JROTC cadets get drone training at SCSU STEM camp

Flying a drone was nothing new to JROTC Cadet Joseph Soto, but practicing his skills on the South Carolina State University campus got him thinking about how the technology works.

"I was the kid who always took things apart, especially electronics,” said Soto, a rising senior at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw. “I used to buy typewriters and stuff at yard sales until my parents said no, because I always had so much junk built up in my room.

“So I want to go into college for computer hardware engineering,” he said.

Soto’s curiosity about the mechanics behind drone technology is precisely what the inaugural Bulldog JROTC STEM Camp at SC State is all about. The weeklong event teaches cadets about the links between science, technology, engineering and mathematics and practical applications.

Cadets from 46 high schools in North Carolina and South Carolina immersed themselves in the STEM areas of mechanical engineering, chemistry, nuclear engineering/physics, cyber security, electrical engineering and computer science. Cadets focused on one area of their choosing under the tutelage of an SC State professor.

Alongside STEM instruction, the cadets develop group projects using related technology in the university’s labs, taking field trips to such STEM-related locations as the North Charleston Sewer District’s water treatment plant and learning archery, water safety and drone navigation.

Retired Lt. Col. David Roberts, senior Army instructor for the Junior ROTC Battalion at Aynor High School in Horry County, said the drone exercises are intended to show students what a commercial-level drone can do in a variety of vocations.

“These drones have the capability of communicating with a satellite, so it knows exactly where it is within about 3 feet anywhere on the planet, so it makes it easier to control it,” Roberts said. “This is something they could use to make money if they choose to do so.

“This being a STEM camp, we want them to see not only the theory side of the science, but also the practical application of it. That’s really what these drones are. It’s taking that theory and moving to the practical sphere of science,” he said.

And the U.S. military uses more advanced drones for numerous purposes in national defense – applications that are likely to grow as the technology progresses.

“We use them in everything from surveillance – intelligence collection – to actually doing drone strikes,” Roberts said, noting that he told cadets about the Ukrainian military’s use of drones as diversions to sidetrack the enemy in the war with Russia.

As for Soto, he may get a chance to put his goals in computer engineering to use in the military. He plans to continue military training at the collegiate level – perhaps at The Citadel in Charleston after having visited the school as part of Bulldog STEM Camp.

“I intend to make it a career for a good while, but I intend on going back to civilian life at some point,” Soto said. “If I enjoy it, though, I’m just going to stay in it the whole time.”

His experience at SC State has been positive, as well. He said the university’s instructors have communicated the STEM theories and applications at a level the cadets can comprehend.

“Anybody can understand it -- even like a 5-year-old,” Soto said. “They are putting it in a way that it’s understood easily. I took a lot from it, especially how to set up for college. I’ve been trying to take it to heart and use it in my real life.”

Bulldog STEM Camp is a joint project of SC State’s Division of Academic Affairs, the 4th JROTC Brigade, the U.S. Army, the SC State Bulldog ROTC Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0