Dr. Maria A. James has been appointed chair of the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences within the College of Agriculture, Family, and Consumer Sciences at South Carolina State University.

James had served as the department’s acting chair for the past three years as part of 10 years of service at the university and 26 years in education.

“Dr. James has a proven record of academic success while serving in the role as the interim department chairperson,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, SC State provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Her success with the reaffirmation of accreditation for several academic programs in her department is a validation of this permanent appointment.

“Dr. James is a well-respected educator and researcher in her discipline, and we are grateful to have her at SC State University,” Evans said.

James is a tenured associate professor and the academic program coordinator for the Child Development Program. She is a past recipient of a $300,000 1890 Research and Development Grant, “Reclaiming a Healthy Heritage,” as well as a grant evaluator and a conference/workshop/seminar presenter.

James also serves on various committees and advisory boards at the university, local, state and national levels.

She was named the 2016-2017 Professor of the Year for the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences and a 2004-2005 Darlington County Teacher of the Year for Thornwell School for the Arts. She is a Who’s Who Among America’s Teacher recipient, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Beta Sigma Chapter (Spring 1993), and a charter member of Omega Omega Omega graduate chapter of AKA in Darlington, South Carolina.

Dr. James is a 1990 graduate of Wilson High School, a 1995 graduate of SC State with a bachelor of science in home economics business/child development, a 1996 graduate of Francis Marion University with a Master of Education in early childhood education, a 2006 graduate of Capella University with a doctor of philosophy in education, and a 2009 graduate of Cambridge College with an educational specialist degree in educational leadership/school administration.