Horton promoted to director of SCSU Office of Grad Services

Elizabeth Horton has been promoted to director of the South Carolina State University Office of Graduate Services.

The Office of Graduate Services is responsible for all graduate-level admissions, graduate recruitment, and graduate-related student services.

Horton had served as the administrative assistant in the Department of Education for the last seven years.

She joined SC State in 2000 in the School of Graduate Studies as the data entry specialist and held the position until 2004. She was the administrative assistant in the Department of Educational Leadership from 2004-2015.

Over the years, Horton became very knowledgeable of the academic requirements and processes for the School of Graduate Studies. She has relied upon her educational training as a school counselor to assist many graduate and undergraduate students with completing their academic degrees.

Horton worked on several grants, which include the 1890 Research and Extension: Experimental Demonstration of the Etymological Word Learning System, Thurgood Marshall College Fund Award for Blackboard Training, Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity, and the newly awarded Next Generation of Black STEM Teacher Network, as well as the MATTE Bridge Program.

Horton is the 2022 Staff Member of the Year for the Division of Academic Affairs. She received a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Claflin University in 2008 and her master’s degree in counseling education from SC State in 2012.

