HONORED TO SERVE: Hemby named CTE and K-12 School Improvement coordinator

Robert Hemby II, current principal of Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, has been named Coordinator of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and K-12 School Improvement for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hemby has served South Carolina public schools for over 20 years and has numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor of science in Social Welfare (South Carolina State University, 1994), a master of education in Secondary Guidance and Counseling (South Carolina State University, 2006) as well as a master of education in Educational Administration (Charleston Southern University, 2008).

Hemby also serves as an Ordained Deacon at New Mount Zion Baptist Church. He is a Nationally Certified Principal Mentor as well as a Diagnostic Review Team Leader for Cognia Consulting. He also serves on the Orangeburg County Educational Foundation Board and is a member of the District’s Strategic Planning Team. Within his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, he has been a proud member for 26 years and has served on the Sixth District’s Executive Team for the past 10 years.

“With humility, I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the newly hired Coordinator of CTE and K-12 School Improvement,” Hemby said. “I am excited to continue supporting the students, faculty, staff, parents and community of OCSD.”

During Hemby’s 20-plus years in education, he has become a servant administrator, educator, and mentor. His administrative experience includes numerous appointments to serve as a principal for five unique schools; including three high schools and two middle schools. He is currently finishing up his sixth year as the principal of Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School. Prior to serving OCSD schools, he served in Bishopville and Allendale.

“Mr. Hemby has done an excellent job serving the students of Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School,” said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster. “He values every student, teacher and staff member. He is already coming in strong with a great plan and vision. I have no doubt that he will continue to represent this district and prosper in his new role.”

Hemby expressed that as Coordinator of CTE and K-12 School Improvement, it will be his duty to thoroughly understand and keep the mission and vision of the Orangeburg County School District’s K-12 schools and Career and Technical Education at the forefront every day. He will encourage each CTE director and instructor to strive for excellence in their preparation and commitment, and together, provide the best educational experience for OCSD students, ensuring they are prepared to be college and or career ready.

“My role will change, but not my dedication and service to this district. I promise to be that catalyst of innovation and excellence, and lead with the kind of passion and enthusiasm that breeds achievement and results,” Hemby expressed.

Hemby is honored for the opportunity to serve the district in a larger capacity and explains that his goal and priority is to build and sustain relationships with all stakeholders and to collaboratively construct effective systems to support teaching and learning.