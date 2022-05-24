High School for Health Professions commencement May 27

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions Board of Trustees and Derwin J. Farr, executive director/principal, announce the commencement exercises for the class of 2022.
Commencement will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Cornerstone Community Church.
The valedictorian is Kennedi Tyler Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Aisha Graham. She plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana and major in biology.
The salutatorian is Ndioba Fall, daughter of Ms. Astou W. Diop. She plans to attend Claflin University and major in biology.