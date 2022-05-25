HHA graduation set for Thursday

Holly Hill Academy’s graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the Millie Colvin Activities Center.
Valedictorian is Taylor Weathers, who plans to attend Clemson University.
Salutatorian is Aidan Huff, who plans to attend North Carolina State University.
Members of the class of 2022 are: Marion Breland, Perrin Breland, Lucas Carroway, Trenton Crisp, Adam Edwards, Corbin Grega, Aidan Huff, Joseph Hufham, Jacob Rogers, Chesney Runions, Karlee Stoller, Jabari Sumpter, Merissa Sweatman, John Watkins, Taylor Weathers and Rebeca Wolpert.