HHA commencement Wednesday May 20, 2023

Grooms

Patel

The Holly Hill Academy graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023.The valedictorian is Julianna Grooms. Salutatorian is Mahi Patel.