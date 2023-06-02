editor's pick Graduation held for Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Jun 2, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.Valedictorian is Reagan Elizabeth Porth. Salutatorian is Marin Faith Moody. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bamberg-ehrhardt High School Reagan Elizabeth Porth Marin Faith Moody Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular OCSD names honor graduates The Orangeburg County School District has announced the honor graduates for the Class of 2023 at the following schools. D-O to hold commencement Denmark-Olar High School will hold its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. CCHS names honor graduates Calhoun County High School held its commencement exercises at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023. Singh, Holiday lead Orangeburg High School for Health Professions Class of 2023 The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions Board of Trustees and Derwin J. Farr, executive director/principal, announce the commencemen… Berry named OCSD’s 2022-2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year Orangeburg County School District has announced that Briana Berry, an Edisto Elementary School teacher, has been recognized as the 2022-2023 R… Watch Now: Related Video Standoff with Orangeburg County deputies What Is 'Manhattanhenge'? What Is 'Manhattanhenge'? Computer chips made with human neurons Computer chips made with human neurons California Lawmakers Push for Legislation to Fight Fentanyl Crisis California Lawmakers Push for Legislation to Fight Fentanyl Crisis