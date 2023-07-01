Excitement filled the early morning air at the S.A.F.E. 10th annual Girl Empowerment Day event, held June 24 at the Orangeburg County Conference Center.

As young ladies entered through the double doors, cheers rang out from greeters on either side of the corridor to celebrate their arrival. After passing under a rainbow tunnel of colorful, pastel balloons, the young ladies were directed into a large, brightly lit, welcoming atmosphere of tables with a variety of interactive games and lots of smiling faces.

“As you all know, S.A.F.E. stands for self-esteem, advocacy, faith and education and today we are so happy to welcome all of you to our annual Girl Empowerment Day,” Jeannette Brown said. She’s one of the board members of the S.A.F.E. Organization.

Brown encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunities before them, make new friends and just have fun.

“We’re excited. Our organization is a safe haven for our community’s children. It’s life-changing. It’s world-changing,” Jennifer Murph said. She’s a board member of S.A.F.E. who has served Orangeburg County Schools as a speech-language pathologist for more than three decades.

“We provide mentorship and education workshops for the youth of Orangeburg and surrounding areas,” added S.A.F.E founder, Shanika Aiken, who believes that everyone’s purpose on Earth is to make a difference.

“When you know that you have touched one person’s life, that’s the best reward that you can have. The most important thing is to see the children succeed. When they have gone from the program and they do well in life – that makes us feel good,” Aiken said.

Isabella Alewine, Kaylee Newsome and Jhordan Becker, three young ladies from Orangeburg, said they came out to the event to learn, play games and meet others like themselves.

“It’s important for me to walk alongside these young folks and let them know: You can do this,” Aiken said. She had her own struggles as a young person growing up and feels that if she did OK, it’s her mission to make sure others know they can overcome and lead positive, successful lives, too.

Aiken applauded every member of her team of volunteers and board members.

“We have a desire to give back to our community, so one of the things we do is provide scholarships for our young ladies that are in the program. We want to acknowledge our youth advisory council for the amazing work that they have done,” Aiken said while presenting a $500 check to both Aaliyah Nimmons and Jalyn Lawrence. They plan to attend Aiken’s alma mater, Claflin University, in the fall.

One of the motivational speakers for the day, Candace R. Fuller, aka Candy Renee, a five-time cancer survivor, spoke with the group about how she had to find strength from within to face her struggles.

She counseled the audience through a series of techniques to help relieve stress and enhance personal focus. Through guided stretching and breathing exercises, Fuller sought to equip each person with proven strategies to assist in calming, centering and redirecting any negativity into positive energy, especially when they are alone or feel alone.

“You’re going to go through things and you’ll feel that others just don’t understand. Sometimes, you just have to spend some time with yourself,” Fuller said.

“Sometimes you have to sit with those emotions, feel those emotions and learn that you don’t have to stay there. You can keep going regardless of what it is,” she said as she led the group into a routine of body motions, stretching and breathing movements targeted at bringing inner peace and focused thinking.

“Everybody has a purpose. Take some time to love and appreciate yourself. Always look for the goodness in your emotions,” Fuller said.

In addition to wellness activities and interactive educational games, several speakers were invited to share their experiences and expertise in different career fields. The first presenter, Shauna R. Cooper, a resident of Orangeburg, serves as executive director of the Benedict College Women’s Business Center.

Cooper works to create impactful programming, partnerships and resources for minority women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in South Carolina.

She shared ideas and facts from the wonderfully diverse world of STEM careers.

“When I was a little girl, I had a dream of becoming a physician. I was acutely aware of service, due to the work of my parents, in giving back to my community,” Cooper said.

She recounted a story of someone discouraging her.

“I allowed a teacher to talk me out of continuing my study of French,” she said, a simple decision that had a major impact on her life. She did pursue a degree in public health, but allowed her desire to minor in a world language to fade.

She moved to Washington, D.C. and had incredible opportunities to work with government agencies and different people from all over the world.

She had an interest in working with Africans who speak French. Although she applied for some positions, she was not hired because she lacked specific credentials.

“The moral of this story is: If there is something that you are passionate about, that you truly believe in, do not let anyone – I don’t care if it is a teacher – talk you out of what it is that you want to do,” she directed.

As part of her career journey, Cooper entertained an entrepreneurial interest in developing websites. Although it proved to be somewhat fun and paid well, she realized that it did not fit her passion.

“So, I came up with an idea to provide an opportunity for young people to learn how to code and to develop websites for small businesses. How you start may not be how you finish,” she said.

“Your purpose is always going to be great. I don’t know what it is that you are going to do in life, or what it is that you are going to become, but I want to be one of the first to say ‘Congratulations! Job well done,’” Cooper said.

Sponsors and partners for this event include Blue Cross Blue Shield - Healthy Blue, Molina Health Care, HopeHealth, Walmart, Hardee’s, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the State Credit Union and Farlow-Moyd Law Firm.