Fusion Cyber, CBDA, Cisco and Denmark Tech team up to diversify cybersecurity

DENMARK -- Fusion Cyber, Capital Business Development Association (CBDA), and Cisco, in partnership with Denmark Technical College, announced the establishment of Cyber Bridge Scholarships to High-Paying Jobs.

The four-way public-private partnership is a fully funded $2.5M HBCU cyber bridge scholarship fund that will help promote diversity in the cybersecurity industry.

Fusion Cyber, a cybersecurity education and services company and cyber talent agency based in Washington, D.C., furnishes students with a structured and immersive environment to learn, network and build their skills, and provides high-quality, virtual cyber security risk management framework (RMF) training for the newly founded program. One of Fusion Cyber's goals is to help fill the 718,000 open cyber positions across the United States.

The 10-month training program, designed by industry experts, will help candidates prepare for the three industry certification exams to be keyboard and job-ready. The course covers all eight domains of the United States Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology RMF, including prepare, categorize, select, implement, assess, authorize and monitor.

"So far this year we have recruited dozens of students, to whom we have offered 100% scholarships, to help launch the program. Students have the opportunity to earn a variety of cybersecurity certificates and accelerate their careers in the world of cyber. Upon completion of the program, participants will lead others to choose the same career path and mentor them throughout their career journey," said Christopher Etesse, Fusion Cyber CEO.

"We expect additional corporate benefactors to follow this best-in-class, results-oriented DEI program for this partnership. One of the remarkable features of the program is that it stands alone without competing against existing university programs. We are delighted to be creating another avenue to solve the cyber talent gap in the United States and to help create economic mobility for veterans and the economically disadvantaged."

The scholarship and completion of the program lead to cyber positions, after passing the Security+, CISA, CEH, or CISSP examinations, commanding up to six-figure salaries. Many cybersecurity jobs can be done remotely, boosting local economic development. Fusion Cyber Boot Camps are a quick and economical way for students to expand their knowledge base, whether they are just starting in IT or looking to advance their current cyber career.

"CBDA is pleased to announce the expansion of the cyber scholarships program to include Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina. With a generous donation from Cisco, the CBDA Scholarship Board of Advisors, made up of CEOs of IT and Cyber companies, awarded 100 full scholarships for cybersecurity education to adult learners and graduates of Denmark Technical College," said Charlie Painter, CBDA president.

“Denmark Technical College is excited about the doors that participating in the cyber risk boot camp will open for our students. CBDA, Fusion Cyber, and Cisco are leaders in the charge to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the technology industry. We are thankful to them for providing this life-changing opportunity for our students," added Willie L. Todd, Jr., Ph.D., president, and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

"On top of their considerable scholarships, Fusion Cyber has provided a generous donation including a 35-person bus which will go far to serve our students and rural community."

CBDA plans to expand the Cyber Bridge program, powered by Fusion Cyber, to other colleges and universities across the country in partnership with Cisco and additional corporate partners.

“Cisco is committed to supporting two-year HBCUs like Denmark Technical College and its mission to change the lives of its students,” said Scott McGregor, director of people and communities and program manager for Cisco’s Social Justice Action 8, Commit to HBCUs.

“As part of our commitment to HBCUs, we deliver vital skills to students and this partnership with Fusion Cyber, CBDA, and Denmark Technical College allows us to support graduates from this program and assist with their transition to jobs in the cybersecurity field.”

Denmark Technical College Team members from Denmark Technical College, Fusion Cyber and CBDA pose with the bus Denmark Tech received as a gift.

Scholarships for Denmark Technical College are still available for February, July and October 2023 Fusion Cyber Boot Camp start dates. Interested individuals should fill out the cyber career survey at https://denmark.fusioncyber.co/survey-form/ today.