Nicholas “Nick” Walters, a junior art education student at South Carolina State University, made waves this summer with an internship at the Rainey Institute in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

His journey from the basketball court to the world of visual arts has been defined by a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to inspiring the next generation.

Walters had quite a different path in mind when he attended Notre Dame College, where he excelled as a basketball player and majored in special education. When he transferred to South Carolina State University, however, he had a change of heart. Walters initially arrived at SC State with sights on walking onto the men's bulldog basketball team.

But as he settled into his new environment, he discovered a different calling.

"I decided my purpose was different," Walters said. That decision led him to switch gears and pursue a major in the arts. His life philosophy revolves around a simple motto: "Always remember who you are."

Walters embarked on a hands-on internship this summer at the Rainey Institute, a nonprofit community arts center. As an assistant art teacher, he took on the responsibility of nurturing young creative minds. Walters’ classes covered various visual arts, including dancing, painting, sculpting, acting, and drawing.

The challenges he faced were as diverse as the backgrounds of his students. Yet these challenges only fueled his determination to make a lasting impact.

Rainey Institute engages Cleveland's youth through various art forms, including dance, drama, music, and visual arts. Its mission is to provide a safe and encouraging environment where students gain life skills that will enable them to pursue their dreams and succeed in life's journey.

Walters initially pursued studies in studio arts, design, photography, and printmaking at SC State, but the fulfillment he got when impacting young lives prompted him to change his major to art education.