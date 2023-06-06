SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Western Governors University has announced the appointment of Aryhel Freeman to the WGU Northeast Alumni Advisory Council.

As a nonprofit, accredited online, competency-based university, WGU established the council to grow and strengthen the university’s connections with key stakeholders in the region. Comprised of leaders and influencers from a variety of sectors in the northeast, they also will provide counsel on the most effective ways WGU can meet its core mission to expand access to career-relevant, post-secondary educational opportunities.

Freeman is a former South Carolina State University quarterback, Orangeburg Public Safety Police officer and firefighter, and South Carolina State trooper (Troop 7 Post B). He holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University and a master of science in management and leadership from Western Governors University.

Freeman currently provides strategic oversight for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which includes providing global situational awareness and time-sensitive geospatial intelligence to support continuous operations.