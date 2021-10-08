‘For me it’s a calling, it’s why I exist’

“I think it’s important for us to combat the things that we’re experiencing with words of life,” said Orangeburg County School District’s Director of Student Services Hayward Jean.
The 39-year-old Aiken County native said, “It doesn’t mean that we’re absent of reality, it just means that we’re meeting reality with a new reality.”
Jean has been working in the Orangeburg County public school system since 2006.
He’s also the founder of Speak Life Enterprises LLC.
“It started just as a movement in my classroom in 2009. I feel like I’ve been speaking life the moment I stepped into the classroom to teach because I just believe in empowering people with words. I feel like words are just that important,” Jean said.
“There’s such a thing as ‘fighting words’ and there’s such a thing as ‘life words,’ so I believe in ‘life words,’” Jean said.
And just what does it mean to “speak life?”
Jean said it’s easy. He said it means to tell children what they already are – their greatness, their potential and more.
“I started just by empowering and motivating students with affirmation statements. Statements to help them understand their greatness, then they realize that they can do anything, that they are smart, that there’s a genius inside of them,” he said.
“So I started telling my students that and I said it so much until they believed it and then they started saying it and it spilled over to their parents, started to spill over to the community,” Jean said.
“And that’s when I had an epiphanic moment and that moment was, the way you empower your community is through your community’s children,” he added.
“The way you bless your community, the way you recognize your community is by recognizing the strength of our youth. In order for youth to recognize their strength, they have to be identified. Somebody has to tell them that. Somebody has to believe in them until they believe in themselves,” Jean explained.
“I just felt like that was something that worked and it’s right and it’s truth,” he said.
So Jean began calling his students “doctors.”
“Whether they wanted to be a medical doctor, or a Ph.D. or an Ed.D., I just want them to shoot for the highest academic potential they could possibly reach for,” he said.
“That was 2006. Some of them are now studying to become doctors and I’m getting messages from them: ‘I’m almost there. I’m almost there. I’m close,’” he said.
“But it wasn’t until 2009 when what I was doing in the classroom started to catch wind and people started to recognize it,” he said.
Soon, Jean began to get calls from churches inviting him – and his students.
“Now that’s different,” he said.
“Why am I bringing my elementary school classroom to a church?” Jean recalled, “I wasn’t preaching in the classroom. There’s separation of church and state, so I wasn’t quoting (Bible) verses, but I was giving life. Apparently it resonated with certain youth leaders who wanted to get the same thing done for their students, for their young people,” he said.
Jean’s enthusiasm for speaking life into young people often comes in the form of uplifting rhymes.
He said one goes like this:
This is more than a game
Legacy to my name
I won’t put it shame
Because I know where I came
Orangeburg is my team
And I know what that means
Orangeburg is my city
And it’s greater than me
“The students would come with me and they would recite and quote their affirmation statements at church events and it really empowered the community,” he said.
Jean has received invitations to give keynote presentations across South Carolina.
As he began to travel the state “speaking life” into youth and adults alike, someone advised him, “You’ve got to incorporate this, you know, because it’s becoming bigger than you.”
He said that’s when he named it “Speak Life.”
“That way, it wouldn’t feel like a business, more than it’s a movement,” he said.
But it’s more than a business. It’s more than a movement, for Jean.
“For me, it’s a calling. It’s why I exist is to speak life,” he said.
Jean knows there are people who doubt the power of the words and his effort to instill positivity others.
“Some people may say, ‘Well, speaking life is not doing anything. It’s just words and words are cheap,’” he said.
“No they’re not,” he’d retort, “We built this country on words. As soon as you’re born, they give you a birth certificate and ask you to put words on it. Your name is made of words.”
“I wanted to really bring back the essence of what words mean, so we can be more intentional about the words that we use when it comes to our youth and be more intentional about the words we use and what our youth are exposed to,” Jean said.
“My mother was the first person to speak life to me,” he said.
She’d tell him, “To thine own self be true” and “Know your worth,” he said.
His mother, Vanessa Jean, is a “servant leader,” he said.
He gave awarded her before one of his presentations in Aiken County.
“I gave a special award out to a very phenomenal teacher who never got a degree in education, but who taught me everything I knew about education,” Jean said.
Jean and his two siblings grew up with an absent father.
His mother and grandmother reared them in the church, he said.
They made sure Jean got to participate in church activities that encouraged giving speeches and Scripture memorization.
Jean said that’s when it happened. That’s when he realized the impact of the words he learned as a youth.
During Vacation Bible School and other church programs, Jean participated in Scripture memory contests, just to get a piece of candy or some prize.
“I wasn’t thinking about the words I was quoting at all. When I was quoting those verses, I wasn’t thinking about them, I was just saying them because I was trying to win something. But as I got older and I developed a relationship with Christ, the words I learned when I was 7, I still remember those Scriptures to this day and they mean life to me,” he said.
Jean said his mother wouldn’t let him listen to gangster rap music.
He said just as the words of Scripture planted seeds in him, so can sources of negativity.
“Kids are quoting gangster music, gangster lyrics, sex lyrics and misogynistic lyrics. They may not know what they mean, they may not intend to live them, but they are still words that are planting seeds into them,” he said.
For Jean, although his mother was the first person to speak life into him – so does his wife Starlette and his three children: Hayward, Malachi and Imani.
On Sept. 23, Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and the Orangeburg County School District officially declared “Speak Life Day.”
It’s a day for every person near and far to encourage, motivate and inspire each other.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD