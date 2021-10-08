‘For me it’s a calling, it’s why I exist’

“So I started telling my students that and I said it so much until they believed it and then they started saying it and it spilled over to their parents, started to spill over to the community,” Jean said.

“And that’s when I had an epiphanic moment and that moment was, the way you empower your community is through your community’s children,” he added.

“The way you bless your community, the way you recognize your community is by recognizing the strength of our youth. In order for youth to recognize their strength, they have to be identified. Somebody has to tell them that. Somebody has to believe in them until they believe in themselves,” Jean explained.

“I just felt like that was something that worked and it’s right and it’s truth,” he said.

So Jean began calling his students “doctors.”

“Whether they wanted to be a medical doctor, or a Ph.D. or an Ed.D., I just want them to shoot for the highest academic potential they could possibly reach for,” he said.

“That was 2006. Some of them are now studying to become doctors and I’m getting messages from them: ‘I’m almost there. I’m almost there. I’m close,’” he said.