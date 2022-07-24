Fifth-generation Bulldog enrolls at SCSU

Bulldog pride has been flowing in 18-year-old Tyron C. Clinton’s bloodline for five generations.

The Orangeburg native is the latest member of his tight-knit family to enroll at South Carolina State University. In fact, he represents the fifth generation of his family to don the garnet and blue.

“I like that I know where everything is, because I’ve been coming here a long time,” he said. “I like the people who work here. They already know me, and I know them. Overall it’s a really great place.”

Tyron’s Bulldog pedigree:

• The legacy began with his great-great-grandmother, Esther Grayson, whose six children also attended SC State.

• Next in Tyron’s ancestry was Esther’s daughter and Tyron’s great-grandmother, Andrietta S. Fogle.

• The tradition continued with both of his paternal grandparents, Tyron L. Clinton and Adrienne F. Clinton, Andrietta’s daughter.

• His father, Kendell L. Clinton, also attended SC State.

His Bulldog family tree keeps branching. SC State has been home to his aunt, Kerrye A. Clinton, as well as a great-aunt, Shondra Abraham and her husband, Benjamin Abraham.

As an incoming freshman, Tyron will have family resources right on the SC State campus. His grandfather, Tyron L. Clinton, is acting director of the university’s Student Success and Retention Program, and his great-aunt, Shondra Abraham, is SC State’s chief of staff.

Despite all that Bulldog tradition, young Tyron was not on autopilot when it came to enrolling at SC State. As he completed his studies at the High School for Health Professions, he applied to and was accepted at other schools. But in the long run, SC State was the right fit.

He plans to major in mechanical engineering technology.

“From a young age, I’ve always been fascinated with building different things and working on the technology around the house,” he said. “I built my own computer. I want to know how everything works.”

And while he understands the expectations behind being a fifth-generation Bulldog, he has no uncertainty about meeting them. He likes the challenge ahead.

“I’m ready for that,” he said. “I don’t have any hang-ups about the academics. Maybe when it comes to chemistry, that’s really the only thing that’s been on my mind.”