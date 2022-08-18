Feeding the body and soul: Prayers, meals offered at Holly Hill schools

When it comes to feeding the body and soul, Holly Hill United Methodist Church decided to put its faith into action at two local schools: Holly Hill Elementary and Holly Hill Academy.

Last week, staff at both schools received blessings in the forms of personalized hand-written prayers, gifts and lovingly prepared meals.

“I’m a firm believer that the church needs to be involved in the community,” said Pastor John Elmore, of Holly Hill United Methodist Church.

Between the two schools, there are 105 employees and the church wanted to be sure all employees knew they were appreciated, loved and prayed for by local Christian believers.

Elmore said, “Most people don’t know everything that happens in a school.”

He noted that until the COVID-19 pandemic began, his wife was a teacher.

“I know the ups and downs,” Elmore said.

On Aug. 8, church members delivered the hand-written prayers and gift baskets to all staff members at nearby Holly Hill Elementary School.

At that time, the prayer notes and gift baskets were placed on teachers’ desks and in other staff members’ work spaces – with personalized prayers for each employee.

They provided the same for staff at Holly Hill Academy two days later.

Then on Aug. 11, church members – along with a couple of volunteers from nearby churches – brought a large spread of lunch fare for Holly Hill Elementary School’s staff.

“It felt like I was paying it forward,” said Hope Hart Brunson, a HHUMC church member who retired from teaching at HHE at the close of this past school year. She taught for 31 years – and 21 of those years were at HHE.

“I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the teachers who were there,” Brunson said.

Brunson said she has friends who are teachers at HHE.

Several of those friends sent photos of the prayer notes they’d placed prominently near their desks.

Elmore said the effort to spread support to staff at HHES and HHA wasn’t led by a handful of church members, but by dozens and of all ages.

In total, about 50 church members were involved.

A children’s class at the church helped pack up the gift boxes, several adult volunteers made side dishes and more wrote prayers to the schools’ staff.

First Baptist Church of Holly Hill Pastor Shaun Daley and Target United Methodist Church Pastor Dave Fields, along with a couple of members of their congregations, also assisted in the efforts.

Elmore said having multiple interactions with the schools helps provide relationships.

“There’s a trust level,” he said.

“I don’t believe the story we have to tell is ‘Come to us.’ It’s ‘Go to them,’” Elmore said.

“When we go and love people unconditionally and beyond their expectations, they ask you why and then you tell your story,” Elmore said.

“Often we tend to be me-centered. When you are selfless with your actions, you get to tell your story,” he added.

He said the story is: “Christ tells us to love others and that he loves you.”