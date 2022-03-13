FBI Columbia accepting Teen Academy applications

The FBI Columbia field office announced today that applications for the annual Teen Academy are now available online.

This year’s course will be held July 20-21, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FBI Columbia headquarters, located at 151 Westpark Blvd., Columbia.

The Teen Academy program allows students ages 15-18 to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students will receive presentations on topics including terrorism, cyber crime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT, and other day-to-day FBI field office operations.

Those interested in participating in the FBI Columbia Youth Academy must have parental approval before applying and must meet the eligibility requirements as follows:

Must be a United States citizen

Must reside in South Carolina

Must be between the ages of 15 and 18

Must be enrolled in an accredited high school or home-school environment, recognized by your school district

Must have a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher

Students who meet the eligibility requirements must complete an application. Students will also be required to type a 500-word essay on why they would like to attend the Teen Academy and how they would apply what they will learn to their futures. Applications and essays are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Applications submitted after that date will not be accepted.

Completed applications and essays may be emailed to Columbia_Outreach@FBI.gov.

Selected applicants will be notified by email on May 10, 2022.

