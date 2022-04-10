Family Earth and Sky Night May 7 in Aiken

AIKEN -- The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken invites the community to Family Earth and Sky Night on Saturday, May 7. The evening's activities will include planetarium shows, hands-on activities, and night sky viewings using the naked eye as well as the Bechtel Telescope in the RPSEC Observatory. RPSEC is located at 427 Scholar Loop in Aiken.

Schedule of events:

Free hands-on activities -- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

A variety of hands-on activities will be available to allow guests to experience the wonders of earth and space science. Many activities will result in take-home materials/souvenirs. Live animals will be on display including snakes, turtles, alligators and owls.

Free night sky viewing -- 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will host naked eye, binocular and telescope observations of the moon, planets and stars on the lawn. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket, towel or reclining lounge chair.

Club members will have several telescopes set up on the RPSEC lawn. The Bechtel Telescope in the RPSEC Observatory will also be available for viewing the wonders of the sky.

Planetarium shows - normal rates

6 p.m. Magic Treehouse: Space Mission

7 p.m. Seven Wonders

8 p.m. Ancient Sky Lore

9 p.m. To the Moon and Beyond

Planetarium shows are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not available. Tickets will be for sale on the night of the event.

Ticket prices are $6.50/adults; $5.50/seniors; $4.50/4K-12; $2/USC Aiken students, faculty and staff. Children under 4 are not admitted to the planetarium but are welcome at the evening's other activities.

Family Earth and Night Sky is sponsored by Generac and presented by the Astronomy Club of Augusta, DuPont Planetarium, Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and the University of South Carolina Aiken.

This event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit usca.edu/rpsec or call 803-641-3313.

