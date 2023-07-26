BECT Institute gets awards

PricewaterhouseCoopers has awarded the Institute of Business, Environment, Communication and Transportation at South Carolina State University a $15,000 Digital Enablement Award for the 2023-24 academic year.

The award is to invest in technology and software training to enhance the digital skills of students, as well as faculty and staff.

The award will support the BECT Microsoft Office Specialist Training and Certification Center in the College of Business and Information Systems, which will provide training and certifications in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Access for students, faculty and staff.

The center will be able to accommodate up to 500 test takers across campus each year with training and certification exams at no cost. In addition to the MOS Training and Certification Center, BECT will conduct workshops on various software, including QuickBooks and Data Analytics.

PwC is a global network of firms delivering assurance, tax and consulting services for businesses.

Innovation Education award

The Institute of Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation (BECT) received one of 10 inaugural Innovation Education awards of $25,000 from Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship.

The award was presented on June 16 in Washington, D.C., at the inaugural national conference, “Black Commerce: The Future of Entrepreneurship.” The goal is to “empower the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and expand the resources to enhance the capacity of Black-owned businesses.”

According to Howard University, “The National Center for Entrepreneurship is an innovative resource network focused on enhancing the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and empowering Black entrepreneurs around the country. The National Center enhances the success and growth of Black-owned businesses through providing programming, capital, curriculum, research, and other resources in collaboration with HBCUs and their surrounding community.”

Four regional centers -- Howard, Clark Atlanta University, Morgan State University and Texas Southern University -- will connect with the other HBCUs to build a Black entrepreneurship ecosystem.