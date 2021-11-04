Evans named SCSU acting provost, VP of academic affairs

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Frederick Evans as the university’s acting provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Evans had served as the university’s dean of the College of Graduate School and Professional Studies.

“I made this selection based on his (Evans’) time as a permanent dean as well as his experience in other areas of higher education; admissions and recruitment, student affairs and safety and security,” Conyers said in a message to faculty and staff members.

Evans holds a doctor of education in educational leadership from the University of Sarasota.

Conyers said SC State will initiate a search for a permanent provost, and other interested faculty members and external candidates will have opportunity to apply once the position is advertised.

Evans succeeds as provost Dr. Learie B. Luke, who will return to his role as director of the Office of International and National Student Exchange Programs and teaching.

“He (Luke) will continue to be an integral part of the team as we move forward with additional changes,” Conyers said.

