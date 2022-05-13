DTC president honored for work; Todd named 2022 CEO of the Year

Denmark Technical College President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. has been named the 2022 CEO of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners.

The award, which recognizes the contributions of technical college chief executive officers, is given on an annual basis.

Recipients are chosen from nominations made by the area commissioners from the 16 colleges that make up the South Carolina Technical College System.

“It is clear that Dr. Todd has helped Denmark Technical College not only survive but thrive since his arrival in January 2020. We now know how truly hard the job was during that time for any seasoned college president, but particularly difficult for a president new to our system as a whole,” said Ashley Jailette, executive director of the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners.

Todd assumed the helm of Denmark Technical College on Jan. 13, 2020, after serving as the vice president of academic affairs and student services at the college.

“With so many challenges facing Denmark Tech, we needed the vision of a strong leader who would address the challenges and move the college forward with immediate resolve. Dr. Todd exceeded the expectations as a resolute leader, with his swift and laser-like approach. His vision, tenacity, dedication and passion for excellence are among the reasons the Denmark Technical College Area Commission nominated him for South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners CEO of the Year,” said James W. Bowden, Denmark Technical College area commissioner.

Todd has nearly three decades of experience in higher education where he has intentionally spent his professional career serving HBCUs. He holds a doctorate in English from Georgia State University; a master’s degree in higher education administration from Regent University, and a master’s degree in English education and a bachelor’s degree in English from Albany State University.

Todd has received numerous awards across his career including the 2021 Shining Star Award from the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and several national awards from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is a national award-winning playwright and has received local, regional and national awards for teaching excellence and creativity.

"I'm humbled and honored to receive this recognition. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Denmark Technical College team who devotes countless hours to keep the college forging onward," Todd said.

