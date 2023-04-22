DENMARK -- On April 13, 2023, Bamberg County elected officials joined Denmark Technical College for a groundbreaking ceremony for the paving of a significant portion of their campus.

The ceremony was attended by several elected officials, including Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright, Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster, County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman, County Council Vice Chairman Evert Comer, council members Larry Haynes and Spencer Donaldson, and several area commissioners. Commissioner James Bowden, a former Denmark Tech student in 1969, traveled from Washington, D.C., to attend the ceremony.

Alliance Consulting Engineering Project Manager Dave Novotny Sr. described the endeavor as a “collaborative effort that presented several challenges and would not have been possible without everyone present.”

The current configuration of the parking and pedestrian movements is not clearly defined, leading to the potential confusion for both drivers and pedestrians. To address these concerns, Novotny said, “Six designated crosswalks connecting Blatt Hall and Smith Hall along with other buildings will be installed. Additionally, two newly installed raised crosswalks by McDuffie Circle will provide a safer passageway for the entrance and egress to various buildings, including the Academic Support Center, Learning Resources and Technology Center, and Student Service Center.”

Novontny further explained, “Along with the greatly improved pedestrian safety, we have redesigned the parking areas and will have clearly defined parking spaces including ADA accessible spaces. Traffic calming measures, including speed bumps, will be installed to increase the safety of all students, faculty, and the public. The new pavement will be more visible, particularly in the dusk and dark with clear reflective pavement markings.”

Denmark Tech President Willie Todd said, “We’re moving in the right direction” and thanked those present for sticking with the college instead of “jumping ship.” He acknowledged the significance of this groundbreaking, noting no technical building had been built on campus since 1961.

Goodman said, “The relationship between Denmark Tech and Bamberg County has been strengthened” and “as the school prospers, the county prospers” and vice versa.

Mayors Wright and Foster expressed their happiness with the partnership of Denmark Tech, Bamberg County, and the cities of Denmark and Bamberg.

Wright said, “Without Denmark Tech, the city of Denmark would be different and not in a positive way.”

Foster said, “Your footprint is everywhere, and you make Bamberg County a beautiful place to be.”

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston applauded the collective effort of everyone involved in making the lives of students, faculty, staff and area residents safer and more enjoyable. He also expressed pride in the county’s role in preserving the history, legacy and future of Denmark Technical College. “We’ve come a long way,” he reflected, “and we will continue to support this college in any way we can.”