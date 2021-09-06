DHEC official joins Claflin town hall on COVID-19

“The benefits of the vaccines significantly outweigh the risk of the disease,” Bell said.

Other startling facts in the CDC’s report were that COVID-19 deaths are increasing among African Americans in the 15-24 and 45-49 age groups. The number of African American deaths due to COVID is disproportionate to the percentage of the African American population in South Carolina, which is 27%.

Bell confirmed that the vaccines were properly tested and that they do not have any properties that enable anyone to track a person’s movements or locations. She also dismissed the notion that the vaccines cause infertility, take too much time or are unnecessary to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“I encourage you not to wait and to take the vaccine,” Bell said. “Nearly 174 million people have been vaccinated but two-thirds of the population have not been vaccinated and are still at risk. The vaccines are safe, and they have gone through all the clinical trials by the Food and Drug Administration. The side effects are mild – the vaccination may cause some pain and swelling due to the needle. But it does not infect you with the disease.”

Bell concluded her message to the students by urging them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.