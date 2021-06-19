Denmark-Olar holds graduation, announces honor grads

Denmark-Olar high school held their graduation on June 11.
The Denmark-Olar class of 2021 valedictorian is Zynea Williams. The salutatorian is Isha Patel. Both leave high school with outstanding accomplishments.
Williams is the daughter of Curtis and Carolyn Williams. She graduated with 60-plus college credits, first academic honor in the Denmark Tech Associate program, a certificate in applied science in general studies, pre-medical and an associate degree in applied science. Her post-graduation plans are to attend Claflin University, where she will major in music with a vocal concentration. She wishes to become a singer while pursuing a career in producing, along with becoming a graphic designer.
Patel is the daughter of Kapila Patel and Sunil Patel. She will attend the University of South Carolina, where she will pursue a major in public health. After receiving a bachelor’s of public health degree, she plans to attend the Medical University of South Carolina in order to become a dentist.