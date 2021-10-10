Deadline approaches for filing for college trustees seats

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission is accepting letters of intent to begin screening and qualifying candidates for many seats, including local ones:

South Carolina State University

• 1st Congressional District -- Seat 1 -- term expires June 30, 2026

• 3rd Congressional District -- Seat 3 -- term expires June 30, 2026

• 5th Congressional District -- Seat 5 -- term expires June 30, 2026

• 7th Congressional District -- Seat 7 -- term expires June 30, 2026

• At-Large -- Seat 9 -- term expires June 30, 2026

• At-Large -- Seat 11 -- term expires June 30, 2026

It is required by law that any person who wishes to offer as a candidate for a board position must notify the Screening Commission in writing of his/her intent to offer for the specific seat. The deadline for receiving letters of intent is Friday, Oct. 29, 202. 1, by noon.