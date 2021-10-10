Deadline approaches for filing for college trustees seats

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission is accepting letters of intent to begin screening and qualifying candidates for many seats, including local ones:
South Carolina State University
• 1st Congressional District -- Seat 1 -- term expires June 30, 2026
• 3rd Congressional District -- Seat 3 -- term expires June 30, 2026
• 5th Congressional District -- Seat 5 -- term expires June 30, 2026
• 7th Congressional District -- Seat 7 -- term expires June 30, 2026
• At-Large -- Seat 9 -- term expires June 30, 2026
• At-Large -- Seat 11 -- term expires June 30, 2026
It is required by law that any person who wishes to offer as a candidate for a board position must notify the Screening Commission in writing of his/her intent to offer for the specific seat. The deadline for receiving letters of intent is Friday, Oct. 29, 202. 1, by noon.
The letter of intent must contain full legal name, home address, telephone number, email address and the candidate’s signature. Incomplete letters will not be accepted. Questions should be addressed to either Martha Casto or Julie Price at 803-212-6430.
Upon receipt of the accepted letter of intent, the application packet will be given to the prospective candidate to be completed. Application packets must be hand-delivered no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, by noon.