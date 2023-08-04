RENO, NEV. —Orangeburg County Chief Magistate Derrick Dash was unanimously elected to the Board of Trustees of the National Judges Education and Research Foundation during the National Judges Association 42nd Annual Education Conference in Reno.

The Foundation sponsors educational opportunities for judges of limited jurisdiction.

Dash participated in the meeting of the Council of State Representatives in his capacity of State Representative of South Carolina.

Candace Hissong, Executive Director of the National Judges Association said, “Judge Dash is an esteemed member of NJA, and has well served his constituents and his profession as Chief Magistrate for Orangeburg County. He has also contributed to the NJA as an instructor and is deeply respected by his colleagues.”

The NJA was founded in 1979 to represent limited jurisdiction judges in the American Judiciary with the primary goal of quality judicial education. Hissong explains, “The NJA is an organization founded on the principle that judicial education and fellowship are both vital aspects of the American system of justice. Our members are found in small and large communities across the nation, tirelessly serving those communities with fairness and insight. Education provided at our conferences is among the most well rounded available—and in these times of budget constraints, is highly cost effective.”