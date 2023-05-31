Denmark-Olar High School will hold its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The school’s valedictorian is Anthony Rivers. Bre'Niyah Gilbert is the salutatorian.
Denmark-Olar High School will hold its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The school’s valedictorian is Anthony Rivers. Bre'Niyah Gilbert is the salutatorian.
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
The Orangeburg County School District has announced the honor graduates for the Class of 2023 at the following schools.
Orangeburg County School District has announced that Briana Berry, an Edisto Elementary School teacher, has been recognized as the 2022-2023 R…
SC State’s Finch
Orangeburg County School District has announced the top 10 Teachers and Support Staff of the Year for the 2023 school year.
The Holly Hill Academy graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.