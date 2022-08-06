Conyers gives $50K for SCSU Concert Choir scholarships

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers recently awarded the university’s Concert Choir $50,000 for recurring scholarships.

“These scholarship dollars give us the opportunity to attract high performing music and voice majors to our nationally accredited music program,” said Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences. “We appreciate President Conyers commitment to the arts.”

As the premiere choir for the university and principal vocal ensemble for SC State’s music programs, the Concert Choir is composed of first-year students, sophomores, juniors and seniors who may or may not be music majors.

The president dedicated the scholarship money from the Ready All to Do and Dare fundraising campaign in honor of SC State’s 125th birthday in 2021.

“Under the direction of Dr. Rosetta Dingle, the Concert Choir is among our most distinguishable ambassadors for SC State’s excellence,” Conyers said. “These voices lift our spirits on campus and contribute to the ambience of our commencement ceremonies, Founders Day celebrations and other important occasions.

“My hope is that these funds will help the music faculty to grow, retain and ultimately graduate more students in the performing arts, thereby continuing the meritorious tradition for which the choir is known,” Conyers said.

The Concert Choir is the venue by which students acquire vocal performance skills and techniques needed for teaching music and performing in the music industry as mandated by the National Association of Schools of Music, the national accrediting body for music programs.

As a result, students perform music of varied vocal genres -- cantatas, operas, arias, musicals and more -- and such styles as classical, jazz, gospel and contemporary music. Such performances are given as fall and spring concerts presented each semester both on and off campus.

Additionally, the Concert Choir participates in sponsored events that may be requested by choir alumni or other sponsored entities.

The SC State Concert Choir has a rich legacy of performing music locally, nationally and internationally. The Concert Choir has performed in varied venues from the east to the west coasts of the United States in such states as New York, Illinois, California and Florida. Performances by the Concert Choir have also been presented internationally in Canada, Mexico, Paris, London and other locations.

This scholarship award will assist students for the purposes of acquiring requisite vocal skills and enabling the Concert Choir to continue its rich legacy of performing choral music, with excellence, worldwide.

The SC State Concert Choir is an academic ensemble of the music programs in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts of the College of Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

All potential members must complete an audition to join the choir. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voice parts are welcome to audition. Students who are interested in joining the Concert Choir for the fall 2022 semester should contact the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 803-536-7101 no later than Aug. 15, 2022.