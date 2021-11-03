Congress awards SCSU $410K for nuclear engineering, cybersecurity programs

The Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization (SRSCRO) will act as the grant administrator -- keeping track of how scholarship and equipment funds are allocated and spent -- for all eight HBCUs in South Carolina.

“It is exciting to see these funds directed towards fulfilling a critical and diverse workforce channel that supports new missions at the Savannah River Site,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina’s 7th District. “I appreciate the National Nuclear Security Administration, in partnership with the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization, recognizing the talent in our region and investing these dollars to support good-paying jobs for decades to come.”

Rick McLeod, SRSCRO president and CEO, said the projected date for plutonium pit production to come online has been extended from 2030 to 2035, but portions workforce will be needed during the development stages.

“Between now and then, they (contractors) will be doing some hiring and getting them trained – doing on-the-job training – as it directly relates to pit manufacturing,” McLeod said. “They will hire during the process. There will be, of course, a larger workforce once production comes online, but they need to develop the workforce throughout the process.”