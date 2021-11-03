Congress awards SCSU $410K for nuclear engineering, cybersecurity programs

South Carolina State University’s $410,000 share of a new federal grant will support equipment and scholarships in the university’s nuclear engineering and cybersecurity programs.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) awarded the $7 million grant for workforce development and training supporting plutonium pit production to minority-serving educational institutions in South Carolina and New Mexico.
The DOE/NNSA provided $3.5 million for partnerships in each state to be distributed among selected institutions, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities.
South Carolina’s eight HBCUs will evenly share the $3.5 million to support the workforce necessary for planned plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site.
“I was pleased to have worked with the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Department of Energy to make funding available to all eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities in South Carolina,” said U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-South Carolina’s 6th District. “Partnerships and investments like these are essential in order to create a future workforce that is not only skilled but reflects the diversity of America and ensures workers’ access to good paying jobs.”
Dr. Nikunja Swain, professor and chair of the SC State Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, said the grant will enhance ongoing activities in SC State’s existing programs in cybersecurity and engineering and assist in the design of planned new engineering programs.
“This project will build a robust pipeline of skilled professionals to address the information technology systems and cybersecurity requirements of the plutonium modernization mission and other employers including federal agencies,” Swain said.
“Moreover, this program will serve as a steppingstone for students who wish to pursue advanced degrees in engineering and cybersecurity.”
Both nuclear engineering and cybersecurity are key programs at SC State. The university is the only school offering a four-year nuclear engineering degree in South Carolina, as well as among the nation’s HBCUs. SC State also is designated as an Academic Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense Education for U.S. Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency.
Swain said the project will help SC State recruit talented students; enhance laboratory facilities to provide students with training on new and advanced tools and techniques in general and specific to SRNS plutonium pit modernization efforts; provide students with summer research opportunities on engineering, cybersecurity and cyber-physical systems; and provide students with opportunities to attend local, regional, and national STEM conferences.
The Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization (SRSCRO) will act as the grant administrator -- keeping track of how scholarship and equipment funds are allocated and spent -- for all eight HBCUs in South Carolina.
“It is exciting to see these funds directed towards fulfilling a critical and diverse workforce channel that supports new missions at the Savannah River Site,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina’s 7th District. “I appreciate the National Nuclear Security Administration, in partnership with the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization, recognizing the talent in our region and investing these dollars to support good-paying jobs for decades to come.”
Rick McLeod, SRSCRO president and CEO, said the projected date for plutonium pit production to come online has been extended from 2030 to 2035, but portions workforce will be needed during the development stages.
“Between now and then, they (contractors) will be doing some hiring and getting them trained – doing on-the-job training – as it directly relates to pit manufacturing,” McLeod said. “They will hire during the process. There will be, of course, a larger workforce once production comes online, but they need to develop the workforce throughout the process.”
In addition to SC State, the institutions involved in South Carolina are Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Denmark Technical College, Morris College and Voorhees College,
While this DOE/NNSA award is one-time funding, McLeod said, the project could be a catalyst for similar but long-term joint funding efforts among South Carolina’s eight HBCUs.
“That would be my hope – if we could get all the HBCUs in South Carolina to form some type of collaborative approach,” McLeod said. “This is one-time funding. To develop training programs over the long haul, you have to have multiple-year funding.”