Orangeburg student

honored at SkillsUSA

Workforce Development

ATLANTA -- Zinae Pender of Orangeburg was recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta June 21-22.

Pender, a student at Orangeburg Tech Center, was awarded a Skill Point certificate in medical math.

More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/post-secondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.

USC Sumter

releases spring

honors lists

SUMTER – Three residents of The T&D Region were named to USC Sumter’s spring 2023 President's and Dean’s lists.

Kevin Vu of Bowman and Matthew Zeigler of Cameron qualified for the President’s List. Emma Threatt of Santee earned Dean's List status.

Elloree resident

named to spring

Dean’s List

BOSTON -- Hailey Bochette of Elloree has qualified for the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston.

Bochette is majoring in media arts production.

The requirement to make Dean's List at Emerson College is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

For more information about Emerson College, visit emerson.edu.

Wannamaker

receives degree

from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- Alexander Wannamaker of Orangeburg has earned a master of science in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Wannamaker was among more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during its 264th commencement exercises in May.

Georgia Tech offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.