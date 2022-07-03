 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS

Echols graduates,

earns honors at

Univ. of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Grace Echols, a student in the University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a bachelor of arts degree in screenwriting arts.

Echols also was named to the Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.

Students named

to UA academic

honors lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mary Robertson of St. George and Kali Shannon of St. Matthews qualified for the University of Alabama’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Students must have an academic record of 3.5 (or above) to be named to the Dean’s List.

Jackson graduates

from University

of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Katora Jackson of Bowman graduated from the University of Hartford in May 2022.

Katora earned a master of science in organizational psych.

2 receive

Wofford degrees

SPARTANBURG -- Evangeline McLean of Orangeburg and Chandler Weatherford of Holly Hill graduated from Wofford College during the college's 168th commencement exercises on May 22.

Cobbs earns

degree from GSU

ATLANTA -- Yazmine Cobbs of Orangeburg earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Georgia State University during the spring 2022 semester.

