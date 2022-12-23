COLLEGE NEWS

Layton named

to SMC fall

Dean's List

SPARTANBURG -- Matthew Layton of Orangeburg was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Spartanburg Methodist College.

Dean's List students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Citadel cadets,

students receive

Gold stars

for spring 2022

CHARLESTON -- Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2022 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

Local cadets and students include William Connor and Benjamin Journey, both of Orangeburg; Rudy Kirven of Bowman; William Metts Jr of Branchville; and Jacob Simmons of Holly Hill.