Locals chosen

for 2024

Summerall Guards

CHARLESTON – Three area residents were chosen for the Summerall Guards for the Class of 2024.

They are Jacob Simmons of Holly Hill, William Summers of Orangeburg and William Workman of Cope.

They were selected after a process that included weeks of Bond Volunteer Aspirant training. Junior cadets who pass an initial physical fitness test take part in the six-week BVA training and tryout sessions. They must perform military pushups, sit-ups and rifle-bearing physical training, exhibiting exceptional physical condition and stamina.