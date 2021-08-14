COLLEGE NEWS

GSU announces
spring 2021
honors lists
STATESBORO, Ga. – Two area residents qualified for academic honors at Georgia Southern University for the spring 2021 term.
Ariel Davis of Orangeburg wa named to the President's List. Cody Prentiss of St. George was named to the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Orangeburg students
make Dean’s List
at Presbyterian
CLINTON -- Margaret Riley Frierson and Braxton Bryant Wannamaker III, both of Orangeburg, qualified for the Presbyterian College Dean’s List during the spring 2021 semester.
The Dean’s List is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.
Local residents
graduate Citadel
CHARLESTON – Several T&D Region residents were among members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel's commencement ceremonies on May 8.
They were
Jacob Hardee and Scoville Reynolds, both of Orangeburg; Katelynn Linder of Branchville; and Al Thomas Hughes and Fuller Prickett, both of St. Matthews.
Citadel Graduate
College marks
commencement
CHARLESTON -- The Citadel Graduate College Class of 2021 celebrated commencement on May 9.
Local graduates include Denny Middleton of Eutawville and Albert Walling of Orangeburg.
3 graduate
Coastal Carolina
CONWAY – Three T&D Region residents graduated from Coastal Carolina University in May.
They were Ebony Bradshaw and Hannah Claffey, both of Eutawville, and Sikeem Keller of Orangeburg.
Singletary honored
Laura Singletary was named to the spring 2021 President’s List at the University of South Carolina.
Ridgeway graduates
from Furman
GREENVILLE -- Ben Ridgeway of Orangeburg graduated from Furman University on May 8 at Paladin Stadium on campus.