COLLEGE NEWS

GSU announces

spring 2021

honors lists

STATESBORO, Ga. – Two area residents qualified for academic honors at Georgia Southern University for the spring 2021 term.

Ariel Davis of Orangeburg wa named to the President's List. Cody Prentiss of St. George was named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Orangeburg students

make Dean’s List

at Presbyterian

CLINTON -- Margaret Riley Frierson and Braxton Bryant Wannamaker III, both of Orangeburg, qualified for the Presbyterian College Dean’s List during the spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.

Local residents

graduate Citadel