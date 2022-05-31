COLLEGE NEWS

Justice makes

Dean’s List

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Virginia Justice of Springfield, a senior majoring in agri-business, qualified for the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College.

The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Bull earns

master’s degree

Tonya Charese Bull of Atlanta received a master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum from the University of Georgia on May 21. She graduated with honors.

Bull will be pursuing her Ph.D. in educational policies and teacher supervision.

Formerly of St. Matthews, she is the daughter of Truman Bull and the late Mrs. Julia B. Bull.

Omicron Delta

Kappa celebrates

new members

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Caitlin Crider of Neeses of University of South Carolina-Aiken was among the new members of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

