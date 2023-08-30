Local students

named to Seton Hall

spring Dean's List

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ -- Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the spring 2023 Dean's list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements.

The following local students made the list: Reid Avery of Elgin, Jasmine Gomez of Summerville and Caitlin Lacey of Cross.

