Southern Wesleyan
announces honors
CENTRAL -- The following students earned a term GPA of 3.5 or higher on all work attempted (12 hours or more) during the fall 2019 semester, with no grade for any single course below a grade of B.
They are Nyeshia Crosby of Bamberg; Meccah Nelson of Camden; and Malachi Beck of Moncks Corner.
CCU releases
honors lists
CONWAY -- Coastal Carolina University has released the names of students who qualified for the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
President's List
Orangeburg:James Bookard
Eutawville: Hannah Claffey
Dean's List
Eutawville: Asia White
Holly Hill: Ashlynne Fountain
North: Kevionna Brown
Orangeburg: Jalen Darby, Conrad Felks, Aaron Gotses, Sikeem Keller, Dajah King, Nalani Lambright, Nicholas Lawson, Autumn Moorer, Victoria Robinson, Tracci Scoville, Savon Stokes, Justin Wilson
Santee: Iyanna Chancy, Amari McCants
St. George: Ajzahn Brown, Kira Lloyd
Vance: Antanique Bellinger, A'Veon Davis
Local students
named to BJU
Dean's List
GREENVILLE -- Christi Smith and Gwendolynn Williams are among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Smith, a sophomore biblical counseling major, is from St. Matthews, and Williams, a freshman communication major, is from Elloree.
Located in Greenville, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences and business
Local residents
graduate from
Clemson University
CLEMSON -- Local students graduated from Clemson University at the 2019 fall semester ceremony, held Dec. 29 in Littlejohn Coliseum.
They are Eric L. Smith of Bamberg; Altimisha S. Graham of Denmark; DeAhjane Sontavia Snell of Holly Hill; Connie Burleson Porth and Cassidy Jordan Graham, both of Orangeburg; Ty'Keyah Ijanae Gilmore and Davontre' S. Goodwin, both of Santee; Desmond D. Allen of St. George; Regan A. Miller of St. Matthews; and Olivia M. Etheredge and Rebecca Meredith Rucker Mack, both of Swansea.
