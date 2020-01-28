{{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wesleyan

announces honors

CENTRAL -- The following students earned a term GPA of 3.5 or higher on all work attempted (12 hours or more) during the fall 2019 semester, with no grade for any single course below a grade of B.

They are Nyeshia Crosby of Bamberg; Meccah Nelson of Camden; and Malachi Beck of Moncks Corner.

CCU releases

honors lists

CONWAY -- Coastal Carolina University has released the names of students who qualified for the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

President's List

Orangeburg:James Bookard

Eutawville: Hannah Claffey

Dean's List

Eutawville: Asia White

Holly Hill: Ashlynne Fountain

North: Kevionna Brown

Orangeburg: Jalen Darby, Conrad Felks, Aaron Gotses, Sikeem Keller, Dajah King, Nalani Lambright, Nicholas Lawson, Autumn Moorer, Victoria Robinson, Tracci Scoville, Savon Stokes, Justin Wilson

Santee: Iyanna Chancy, Amari McCants

St. George: Ajzahn Brown, Kira Lloyd

Vance: Antanique Bellinger, A'Veon Davis

Local students

named to BJU

Dean's List

GREENVILLE -- Christi Smith and Gwendolynn Williams are among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Smith, a sophomore biblical counseling major, is from St. Matthews, and Williams, a freshman communication major, is from Elloree.

Located in Greenville, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences and business

Local residents

graduate from

Clemson University

CLEMSON -- Local students graduated from Clemson University at the 2019 fall semester ceremony, held Dec. 29 in Littlejohn Coliseum.

They are Eric L. Smith of Bamberg; Altimisha S. Graham of Denmark; DeAhjane Sontavia Snell of Holly Hill; Connie Burleson Porth and Cassidy Jordan Graham, both of Orangeburg; Ty'Keyah Ijanae Gilmore and Davontre' S. Goodwin, both of Santee; Desmond D. Allen of St. George; Regan A. Miller of St. Matthews; and Olivia M. Etheredge and Rebecca Meredith Rucker Mack, both of Swansea.

