COLLEGE NEWS

’22 Corps of

Cadets named

CHARLESTON -- The T&D Region has several students included in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets class of 2022 at The Citadel during the college's commencement ceremony on May 7.

Local cadets who graduated include:

Orangeburg: Collin Bair, Aaron Causey, Joshua Crosby, Weston Davis, Alexander Wannamaker III

Bamberg: Jackson McDonald

Blackville: James Kearse, Seth Pritchard

Branchville: Addison Jeffcoat, William Metts Jr.

Cameron: John Fogle

Cope: Nathan Hayden

Academic honors

released by College

of Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Three local students were named to the College of Charleston’s spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists.

Victoria Smith of Orangeburg was named to the President’s List.

Je'wan Goodwin of Cordova, Brice Crider of Holly Hill and Bryan Marvel of Dorchester were named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To qualify for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.