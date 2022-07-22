COLLEGE NEWS

CCU names

spring 2022

honors students

CONWAY – Several residents of The T&D Region were named to Coastal Carolina University’s President’s and Dean's lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who made the President's List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.

President’s List

Elloree: Selena Hughes, Ashley Smith

Orangeburg: Jalen Darby, Ashanti Pringle

St. George: Ajzahn Brown

Dean’s List

Denmark: Peaches Patterson

Holly Hill: Stylexus Benjamin

Orangeburg: Conrad Felks, Aaron Gotses, Jonathan Hart, Emily Kruger, Sanaa North, Savon Stokes, Davanta Williams

Santee: Demetrius Abraham, Iyanna Chancy

Swansea: Jalen Parrish

Vance: Armani White

Academic honors

released by College

of Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Three local students were named to the College of Charleston’s spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists.

Victoria Smith of Orangeburg was named to the President’s List.

Je'wan Goodwin of Cordova, Brice Crider of Holly Hill and Bryan Marvel of Dorchester were named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To qualify for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

2 qualify for honors

at Anderson Univ.

ANDERSON -- McKenzie Osborne of Cameron and Madison Weeks of Orangeburg were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the spring 2022 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.