COLLEGE NEWS

Fairey named
to the Univ.
Chancellor's List
TROY, Ala. -- Rebecca Fairey of Cameron was been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.
14 inducted
into Voorhees
honors college
Voorhees University inducted 14 students into the W. Franklin Evans Honors College.
The inductees are Diamond Bullard, Lawrenz Ellman-Sanders, Keyanah Felder, Keyshaun Fleetion, Kristian Ford, Tierra Hamer, Ja’Myah Haynes, Janice Hearn, Jaden Johnson, Xavier McClatty, Adam Pressley, Bernyla Sparks, Ebony White and Lonnie White.
Li named
to RIT Dean's List
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Jessie Li of Denmark made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester.
Li is in the business administration-accounting program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
College of Charleston
announces
academic honors
CHARLESTON -- College of Charleston congratulates the more than 2,000 students who were named to the fall 2021 President's List and Dean's List.
The following local students earned honors:
President’s List
aylor Merritt of Orangeburg
Xavier Pinedo of Orangeburg
Brice Crider of Holly Hill
Zelda Proveaux of Saint Matthews
Emily Benton of Bamberg
Dean’s List
Lauren Harley of Bamberg
Jaquayla Hodges of Cordova
Hailey Keith of Orangeburg
USC Aiken
students named
to honors lists
AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President's and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.
Students on the President’s List are Faith Baker and Shauna Chassereau, both of St. George; Dianna Crosby of Bamberg; Danielle McAlhany of Rowesville; and Kaitlyn Rentz of Ehrhardt.
Those on the Dean's List must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.
Dean’s List students are:
Branchville: Michael Bellamy
Cope: Jose Frias, Rachel Jameson
Ehrhardt: Crystal Davis-Kinard
Neeses: Matthew Russell, Karrie Atkins, Luke Furtick
Orangeburg: Delilah Daigle, Karlie Burnette, Hailey Brunson, Jared RobinsonBerianna Hart, Jobeth Robinson, Kimesha Williams
Springfield: Samantha Pollack, Megan Garvin
Swansea: Megan Collins
Vance: Angela Plemmons