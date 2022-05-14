COLLEGE NEWS

Fairey named

to the Univ.

Chancellor's List

TROY, Ala. -- Rebecca Fairey of Cameron was been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.

Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

14 inducted

into Voorhees

honors college

Voorhees University inducted 14 students into the W. Franklin Evans Honors College.

The inductees are Diamond Bullard, Lawrenz Ellman-Sanders, Keyanah Felder, Keyshaun Fleetion, Kristian Ford, Tierra Hamer, Ja’Myah Haynes, Janice Hearn, Jaden Johnson, Xavier McClatty, Adam Pressley, Bernyla Sparks, Ebony White and Lonnie White.

Li named

to RIT Dean's List

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Jessie Li of Denmark made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester.

Li is in the business administration-accounting program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

College of Charleston

announces

academic honors

CHARLESTON -- College of Charleston congratulates the more than 2,000 students who were named to the fall 2021 President's List and Dean's List.

The following local students earned honors:

President’s List

aylor Merritt of Orangeburg

Xavier Pinedo of Orangeburg

Brice Crider of Holly Hill

Zelda Proveaux of Saint Matthews

Emily Benton of Bamberg

Dean’s List

Lauren Harley of Bamberg

Jaquayla Hodges of Cordova

Hailey Keith of Orangeburg

USC Aiken

students named

to honors lists

AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President's and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.

Students on the President’s List are Faith Baker and Shauna Chassereau, both of St. George; Dianna Crosby of Bamberg; Danielle McAlhany of Rowesville; and Kaitlyn Rentz of Ehrhardt.

Those on the Dean's List must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.

Dean’s List students are:

