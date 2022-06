Bull earns

master’s degree

Tonya Charese Bull of Atlanta received a master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum from master’s degree from Strayer University on May 21. She graduated with honors.

Bull will be pursuing her Ph.D. in educational policies and teacher supervision at the University of Georgia.

Formerly of St. Matthews, she is the daughter of Truman Bull and the late Mrs. Julia B. Bull.

