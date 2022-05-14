COLLEGE NEWS

Proett named

To Dean's List

GREENVILLE -- Sarah Proett of Orangeburg is among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

A junior, Proett is an interior architecture and design major.

2 honored

by Lander

GREENWOOD -- Imon Govan and Kimberly Hall, both of Orangeburg, received Honors Medals from Lander University during the Honors College’s annual Academic Awards Ceremony on April 7.

To receive the Honors Medal, students must maintain high grades through an array of honors courses, and must complete a major challenge beyond Lander’s campus. This is referred to as a “breakaway” and might be studying abroad, original research, a high-level internship or a major contribution to an important cause.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0