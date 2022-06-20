COLLEGE NEWS

2 receive

Wofford degrees

SPARTANBURG -- Evangeline McLean of Orangeburg and Chandler Weatherford of Holly Hill graduated from Wofford College during the college's 168th commencement exercises on May 22.

Cobbs earns

degree from GSU

ATLANTA -- Yazmine Cobbs of Orangeburg earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Georgia State University during the spring 2022 semester.

Reed named

to SUNY Oneonta's

spring Dean's List

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- Cheyenne Reed of Rowesville was among the SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the spring 2022 semester. Reed is studying fashion and textiles environmental planning.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Lander announces

academic honors,

graduates

GREENWOOD  Lander University conferred bachelor's and master's degrees during the 165th commencement ceremony held May 4.

Graduates are Savannah Williams of Bamberg, magna cum laude, Golden L; De'Asia Jenkins of Eutawville, cum laude, Golden L; Kaylee Baggott, cum laude, and Melanie Dodd, Golden L, both of Moncks Corner; Imon Govan and Jordon Mack, both summa cum laude and Golden L recipients, and Kimberly Hall and Charlotte Palmer, all of Orangeburg; and Adrienne Dickey of Swansea.

Summa cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher. Magna cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89. Cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.

The Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.

Lander also has recognized students named to the President's and Dean’s lists for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average over the course of the semester, and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate.

Those on the President’s List are Carlee Morris and Savannah Williams of Bamberg; De'Asia Jenkins of Eutawville; Imon Govan and Kaitlyn Williamson of Orangeburg; Brayden Mack of Swansea; and Skylar Brown of Williston.

Undergraduate students recognized for making the Dean’s List must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 over the course of the semester.

Students earning Dean’s List status are Emily-Ann Whitaker of Bamberg; Jamariah Cannady of Cordova; Jaedyn Johnson of Holly Hill; Kimberly Hall, Jordon Mack, Charlotte Palmer, Tysheona Peoples, Ivyaun Williams and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg; Olivia McFarland of St. Matthews; and Dalton Bird Swansea.

SNHU announces

academic honors

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The following area students qualified for the President’s List and Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2022 term.

Those earning President’s List status are Corey Price of Swansea, Ashley Strickland of Cordova and Justice Smith of St. George.

Students qualifying for the Dean’s List are Kimberly Waters of North and Destiny Antley of Cordova.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

