Honors announced
by Clemson
CLEMSON – Clemson University has announced its fall 2019 President’s and Dean’s lists.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average. A grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale is required to be included on the Dean's List.
President’s List
Bamberg: Carey E. Herndon
Bowman: Tori M. Berry
Cameron: James Travis Avent, Elizabeth Daisy Williams
Denmark: Alanna Rosette Brown,
Ehrhardt: Jayden B. Barnes, Jordan B. Barnes
Elloree: Breana T. Carter
Holly Hill: Ashley F. Crider
North: Thomas Fitzhugh Lee
Orangeburg: Kate E. Ott, Cassidy Jordan Graham, Alexis M. Hunter, Rick Karen Kakanou, Guy Watkins Best Jr., Anna M. Padgett, Jillee Anna Walter, Amber Victoria White
Reevesville: Loren Elizabeth Hill
St. George: Julia E. Smoak
St. Matthews: Regan A. Miller, Hannah M. Isgett, Hannah Lauren Toole, Jackson Gregory Smith
You have free articles remaining.
Swansea: Olivia M. Etheredge, Rebecca Meredith Rucker Mack
Dean’s List
Bamberg: Sterling R. Dempsey, Bryce Randall Compton
Bowman: Keagan Lee Riser, Catherine Louise Cooper
Branchville: Francis Wlfred Caughman III, Dylan Mack Dantzler, Callie Nicole Jarrett
Cameron: William James Spiers IV, Andrew W. Rast, William Austin Avent, Mary Eldon Haigler
Dorchester: Dalton L. Burbage, Caitlin Leigh Olive
Ehrhardt: Corey Patrick Beard
Eutawville: Summer Donche Myers, Megan Ashley Bryant, Jaden Marie Stutts
Harleyville: Jason Christopher Mims
Neeses: Maria Montana Russell
Orangeburg: William B. Till III, Haven E. Parker, Parth Bharat Patel, Nicole Lynn Ayer, Holden Mason Hughes, Shatasia I. Pringle, Caleb Anthony Thomas
Ridgeville: Zachary Francis Rusler
Santee: Brant A. Shuler
St. George: Zachary R. Bozard, Jaylen K. Glover, Mary Ellis O'Cain
St. Matthews: William Lawton Wright, Clayton Roger Crenshaw, Virginia G. Edmunds, John Ellis Pascoe, Addie Lynn Wright
Swansea: Kathleen N. Coker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.