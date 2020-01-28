{{featured_button_text}}

Honors announced

by Clemson

CLEMSON – Clemson University has announced its fall 2019 President’s and Dean’s lists.

To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average. A grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale is required to be included on the Dean's List.

President’s List

Bamberg: Carey E. Herndon

Bowman: Tori M. Berry

Cameron: James Travis Avent, Elizabeth Daisy Williams

Denmark: Alanna Rosette Brown,

Ehrhardt: Jayden B. Barnes, Jordan B. Barnes

Elloree: Breana T. Carter

Holly Hill: Ashley F. Crider

North: Thomas Fitzhugh Lee

Orangeburg: Kate E. Ott, Cassidy Jordan Graham, Alexis M. Hunter, Rick Karen Kakanou, Guy Watkins Best Jr., Anna M. Padgett, Jillee Anna Walter, Amber Victoria White

Reevesville: Loren Elizabeth Hill

St. George: Julia E. Smoak

St. Matthews: Regan A. Miller, Hannah M. Isgett, Hannah Lauren Toole, Jackson Gregory Smith

Swansea: Olivia M. Etheredge, Rebecca Meredith Rucker Mack

Dean’s List

Bamberg: Sterling R. Dempsey, Bryce Randall Compton

Bowman: Keagan Lee Riser, Catherine Louise Cooper

Branchville: Francis Wlfred Caughman III, Dylan Mack Dantzler, Callie Nicole Jarrett

Cameron: William James Spiers IV, Andrew W. Rast, William Austin Avent, Mary Eldon Haigler

Dorchester: Dalton L. Burbage, Caitlin Leigh Olive

Ehrhardt: Corey Patrick Beard

Eutawville: Summer Donche Myers, Megan Ashley Bryant, Jaden Marie Stutts

Harleyville: Jason Christopher Mims

Neeses: Maria Montana Russell

Orangeburg: William B. Till III, Haven E. Parker, Parth Bharat Patel, Nicole Lynn Ayer, Holden Mason Hughes, Shatasia I. Pringle, Caleb Anthony Thomas

Ridgeville: Zachary Francis Rusler

Santee: Brant A. Shuler

St. George: Zachary R. Bozard, Jaylen K. Glover, Mary Ellis O'Cain

St. Matthews: William Lawton Wright, Clayton Roger Crenshaw, Virginia G. Edmunds, John Ellis Pascoe, Addie Lynn Wright

Swansea: Kathleen N. Coker

