SC State’s Finch

spoke at Digital

Universities forum

Dr. Manicia Finch recently took part in the national forum of Digital Universities US 2023 to share the story of South Carolina State University's digital transformation.

Finch, vice president for enrollment management, served on the panel discussion “Small but mighty: How small colleges and universities are embracing digital transformation."

Finch presented alongside Bettyjo Bouchey, vice provost digital strategy and operations, National Louis University; and Amy Collier, associate provost for digital learning, Middlebury College.

The “Small but mighty” session looked at best practices in digital transformation across liberal arts colleges and smaller institutions and discussed the unique challenges they face in staying true to their vision and values while also adapting to the changing landscape.

Griffith graduates

from UGA

ATHENS, Ga. -- Kali Griffith has graduated from the University of Georgia with a DVM Veterinary Medicine degree.

BJU announces

graduates, spring

honor students

GREENVILLE -- Gwendolynn Williams of Elloree graduated from Bob Jones University on May 5.

Williams received with a BA in communications.

In addition, Sarah Proett of Orangeburg was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Proett is a senior interior architecture and design major.

Connor among

cadets sworn

in as officers

CHARLESTON -- The United States Armed Forces now have more than 180 new officers.

Local members of the class of 2023 who accepted commissions include William Connor of Orangeburg, Army.

Held on Friday, May 5, during a joint commissioning ceremony, approximately 30 precent of the class of 2023 accepted commissions into the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force.

Herron named

to SNHU winter

2023 Dean's List

MANCHESTER, NH -- Russlynn Herron of Cordova has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean's List. The winter terms ran from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Tanner earns

Dean’s List

at Penn College

Grayson M. Tanner of St. Matthews has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pa., a special mission affiliate of Penn State.

Tanner is pursuing at bachelor of science in construction management.

The Penn College Dean’s List includes all degree-seeking undergraduate students who earn six or more credits and have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.