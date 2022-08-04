COLLEGE NEWS

Wofford announces

Dean's List

SPARTANBURG -- Dr. Timothy Schmitz, interim provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the spring 2022 semester. Students achieving a 3.60 grade-point average or higher after earning at least 12 academic hours qualify for the Dean's List.

Area residents named to the list are Evangeline McLean of Orangeburg, Margaret McLeod of St Matthews and Chandler Weatherford of Holly Hill.

